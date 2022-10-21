Cristian Javier, who was the starting pitcher in the Astros' combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium earlier this season, will be Houston's starter for Game 3 against New York on Saturday, it was announced.

Lance McCullers Jr., who was the starting pitcher in the Astros' 18-inning ALDS-clinching win vs. Seattle, was pushed back one day and will start Game 4 against the Yankees on Sunday.

McCullers told reporters that he was hit in the elbow by a champagne bottle in the visiting clubhouse as the Astros celebrated their sweep of the Mariners. He said he threw a bullpen session Friday and is feeling fine.

Houston has a 2-0 edge in the ALCS as the best-of-7 series shifts to New York.

Primarily used as a starting pitcher, Javier, who was 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA and 194 strikeouts this season, threw 1⅓ innings of relief in Game 1 of the ALDS vs. Seattle.

On June 25, Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined for the first no-hitter at Yankee Stadium in 19 years in Houston's 3-0 victory. Javier, whose fastball topped out at 96.3 mph in the game, set career highs with 13 strikeouts on 115 pitches over seven innings in the game before he was pulled.

McCullers did not make his season debut for the Astros until Aug. 13 because of a right flexor tendon strain, went 4-2 down the stretch with a 2.27 ERA and 50 strikeouts this season.

The Yankees had already tabbed Gerrit Cole as the starter for Game 3 and Nestor Cortes for Game 4.