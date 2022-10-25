The Miami Marlins have hired Skip Schumaker as the team's new manager, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

A first-time manager, Schumaker played 11 seasons in the majors, with the first eight coming with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011.

Schumaker spent this season as the Cardinals' bench coach after four seasons as an assistant with the San Diego Padres.

Schumaker will replace Don Mattingly, who served as Miami's manager for seven seasons and left as the franchise's all-time leader in wins.