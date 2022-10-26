Ryan Howard compares this Phillies team to the 2008 World Series team and says Philadelphia needs to win on the road in Houston. (1:27)

Ryan Howard: Phillies need to continue to be themselves vs. Astros (1:27)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros and Zack Wheeler, last season's National League Cy Young Award runner-up, in Game 2.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in three starts this postseason. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies' 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 3 that clinched an NL wild-card spot. Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season, struck out nine and didn't allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.

The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs.

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 3 walks in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia's NL Championship Series-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.

Wheeler gets an extra day of rest.

"Any time we give those guys an extra day, we do it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday.