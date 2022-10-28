Marly Rivera breaks down why the urgency is extra high for the Astros to win the World Series. (1:49)

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is finally here.

From the American League, the Houston Astros continue to make their case as one of baseball's best modern dynasties. This is their fourth World Series appearance in six years, and they've run roughshod over the competition in the playoffs, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in decisive fashion. Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick were both on fire in the AL Championship Series, combining for four home runs and OPSing over 1.000.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies continue their Cinderella run. After winning only 87 games in the regular season, the Phillies have gone on a roll in the postseason, rocking a 9-2 record, including a 3-1 domination of the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series. The team has maintained its slugging ways throughout the playoffs, with Kyle Schwarber mashing a 488-foot home run and Bryce Harper hitting a legacy-defining series winner in the NLCS.

Will Philadelphia knock off the juggernaut, or will Houston add a second championship to its repertoire? It all started Friday night in Houston. We'll be here with all of the best highlights, analysis and takeaways.

The Kyle Tucker Game

Verlander is dealing

Justin Verlander has a reputation as a big-game pitcher in the postseason -- mostly based on two dominant performances against the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS. His World Series history, however, is another matter: He entered this game 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts. That's the third-worst ERA among pitchers who have started at least five World Series games. Early on, however, he's cruising: Nine up and nine down through three innings with four strikeouts, including a three-pitch strikeout of Bryce Harper when he got Harper to swing and miss at three straight fastballs at the top of the zone. -- David Schoenfield

Tucker opens the scoring

Kyle Tucker, the under-appreciated star in the Houston lineup, puts the first run of the World Series on the board with a home run to right field off a poorly located 1-1 changeup from Aaron Nola. That's a bad sign for Nola. He was great in his first two postseason starts, allowing one unearned run over 12.2 innings, but served up two home runs in a Game 2 NLCS loss to the Padres, blowing an early 4-0 lead in the process. The Astros are also running his pitch count up through the first two innings, another bad sign for the Phillies, who don't have the bullpen depth the Astros have in case Nola can't go six or seven innings. One more piece of bad news for the Phillies: Martin Maldonado singles in a run to make it 2-0: The Astros have won 22 consecutive games when they've scored first, going back to the regular season. -- Schoenfield

Simone Biles reps Houston

Eagles pulling for Phillies

More pregame fashion

The stars at night are big and bright.

Harper channels Mike Schmidt

Bryce Harper walked into Game 1 wearing the jersey of Philadelphia Phillies legend and Hall of Fame Mike Schmidt. It's not the first time Harper has paid tribute to Schmidt -- earlier this season, he did a photoshoot recreating Schmidt's iconic 1987 Phillies Media guide cover.

In order to be the best, you have to dress like the best

Game 1 lineups and pitchers

Starters: Aaron Nola (11-13, 205 IP, 3.25 ERA, 235 K) vs. Justin Verlander (18-4, 175 IP, 1.75 ERA, 185 K)

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF (.218 AVG, 46 HR, .827 OPS)

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B (.246 AVG, 30 HR, .794 OPS)

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C (.276 HR, 22 HR, .820 OPS)

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH (.286 AVG, 18 HR, .877 OPS)

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF (.263 AVG, 13 HR, .694 OPS)

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B (.280 AVG, 13 HR, .713 OPS)

7. Bryson Stott (L) SS (.234 AVG, 10 HR, .653 OPS)

8. Jean Segura (R) 2B (.277 AVG, 10 HR, .723 OPS)

9. Brandon Marsh (R) CF (.245 AVG, 11 HR, .679 OPS)

Houston Astros

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B (.300 AVG, 28 HR, .921 OPS)

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS (.253 AVG, 22 HR, .715 OPS)

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) LF (.306 AVG, 37 HR, 1.019 OPS)

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B (.259 AVG, 23 HR, .820 OPS)

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF (.257 AVG, 30 HR, .808 OPS)

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B (.242 AVG, 8 HR, .647 OPS)

7. Trey Mancini (R) DH (.239 AVG, 16I'm HR, .751 OPS)

8. Chas McCormick (R) CF (.245 AVG, 14 HR, .738 OPS)

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C (.186 AVG, 15 HR, .600 OPS)