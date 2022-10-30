On Friday, the 2022 World Series started with the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros 6-5 in an extra-inning thriller.

It looked like it was going to be a blowout early as Houston jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the third inning. But Philadelphia showed its resolve, mounting a furious comeback led by the bats of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. A Realmuto homer in the top of the 10th gave the Phillies the lead for good, the victory and a 1-0 series lead in the Fall Classic.

Read more: Moments and takeaways from Game 1 of the World Series

After suffering their first postseason loss, will the Astros rebound to even the series at a game apiece? Or will the Phillies take a 2-0 lead and continue their magical playoff run?

Here are some of the best moments and takeaways from Game 2 of the World Series:

Bregman goes yard

Alex Bregman gives the Astros another 5-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fifth, off a Zack Wheeler slider. Wheeler had been terrific through his first four postseason starts with a 1.78 ERA, but hasn't had the same zip on his fastball and has resorted to throwing more offspeed stuff than normal. His fastball has averaged 94.2 mph -- this from a guy who maxed out at 99 against the Padres in his last outing. He started losing some velocity after a couple innings in that game, however, which is one reason the Phillies gave him an extra day of rest by starting Aaron Nola over Wheeler in Game 1. It's possible the long postseason full of high-stress innings is starting to take its toll on Wheeler. As for Bregman, you might remember he struggled last postseason when he played through a hand injury and hit .217 with one home run in 16 games (and went 2-for-21 in the World Series). This was his third home run of the 2022 postseason. -- David Schoenfield

The Wheels on the train go round and round. pic.twitter.com/VOuGo1wYsN — Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2022

Valdez is dealing

Framber Valdez had a World Series to forget last season: Two starts, just 4.2 innings, 10 total runs and two home runs allowed each game -- and this is a pitcher who doesn't allow many home runs. Staked to an early lead in Game 2, we're seeing the guy who won 17 games this season with a 2.82 ERA and led the American League in innings pitched. He just mowed down the 4-5-6 hitters in the Philadelphia lineup, striking out Bryce Harper on a curveball, getting Nick Castellanos on a slow grounder to third and striking out Alec Bohm looking on a 97-mph sinker at the knees. No, it's not fair: Valdez has one of the best curveballs in the game, a cutter with ridiculous movement ... oh, and he can dial it up to 97. Justin Verlander tired in the middle innings in Game 1, but that doesn't look like it's going to happen to Valdez. -- Schoenfield

Houston opens the scoring

Jose Altuve had been a miserable 4-for-37 in the postseason, but he jumped all over Zack Wheeler's first pitch, a 96.4-mph fastball, for a leadoff double into left field -- and he smoked it at 103.8 mph. Jeremy Pena then drilled Wheeler's next pitch, a curveball, into the left-field corner for an RBI double, his eighth extra-base hit of the postseason. Two pitches later, Yordan Alvarez lofted a flyball off the Crawford Boxes for another double. Four pitches, three doubles and a 2-0 lead. It's the first time a team has started a World Series game with three straight extra base hits.

The Astros then stole a third run thanks to some shoddy Phillies defense. Alvarez aggressively tagged up on a routine flyball to center fielder Matt Vierling -- who says the big man can't run? -- and then scored when Rhys Hoskins was unable to scoop shortstop Edmundo Sosa's throw in the dirt with two outs. All postseason, we've been waiting for the Phillies' defense to hurt them, and they made three bad plays in one inning -- a poor throw from Vierling, a poor throw from Sosa and a poor scoop from Hoskins. Astros up 3-0. Sound familiar? -- Schoenfield

Pregame fashion

The hero of Game 1 is in the building. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/qF6efnK2GH — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2022

Game 2 lineups and pitchers

Starters: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 153 IP, 2.82 ERA, 163 K) vs. Framber Valdez (17-6, 201.1 IP, 2.82 ERA, 194 K)

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF (.218 AVG, 46 HR, .827 OPS)

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B (.246 AVG, 30 HR, .794 OPS)

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C (.276 HR, 22 HR, .820 OPS)

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH (.286 AVG, 18 HR, .877 OPS)

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF (.263 AVG, 13 HR, .694 OPS)

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B (.280 AVG, 13 HR, .713 OPS)

7. Jean Segura (R) 2B (.277 AVG, 10 HR, .723 OPS)

8. Matt Vierling (R) CF (.246 AVG, 6 HR, .648 OPS)

9. Edmundo Sosa (R) SS (.227 AVG, 2 HR, .644 OPS)

Houston Astros

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B (.300 AVG, 28 HR, .921 OPS)

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS (.253 AVG, 22 HR, .715 OPS)

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH (.306 AVG, 37 HR, 1.019 OPS)

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B (.259 AVG, 23 HR, .820 OPS)

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF (.257 AVG, 30 HR, .808 OPS)

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B (.242 AVG, 8 HR, .647 OPS)

7. Aledmys Diaz (R) LF (.243 AVG, 12HR, .691 OPS)

8. Chas McCormick (R) CF (.245 AVG, 14 HR, .738 OPS)

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C (.186 AVG, 15 HR, .600 OPS)