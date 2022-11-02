After a slight weather delay, Game 3 of the World Series is here.

The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 in exciting fashion, engineering a comeback from being down 5-0 to the Houston Astros. The Astros, however, jumped out to another 5-0 lead in Game 2, and that time it stuck. The series heads to Philadelphia tied 1-1, and whoever wins this one could seize the momentum going forward.

Here are the best sights and sounds from Game 3.

Marsh adds to the Phillies' lead

Bohm smashes one

Harper gets Philly on the board

BRYCE BOMB



WORLD SERIES EDITION pic.twitter.com/OcRG3k404D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022

A strong alliance

The World Series rivalry between the Astros and Phillies extends beyond the field and into the kitchens of Philadelphia restaurants.

Two popular Philadelphia restaurants -- Angelo's Pizzeria and Mike's BBQ -- declined catering requests from the Houston Astros.

In a post on the Mike's BBQ's Instagram account, Astros dietician Lisa Clarke reached out to the restaurant hoping to order food for the team. But in the post, Clarke mentions a "Gil" and appears to be searching for Latin food, which is not served at Mike's.

Philadelphians on the internet hypothesized the team might have been trying to reach Gil Arends, co-owner of Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, a restaurant that serves Latin food.

On the Angelo's Pizzeria's Instagram story, owner Danny DiGiampietro asserted that he had not cooked for the Astros after Phillies fans confused his restaurant with Angelo's, which serves hoagies.

No word if the Astros were able to eat food before Game 3. -- Joon Lee

Gold Glove recipients

Before Game 3, Jeremy Pena (AL shortstop), Kyle Tucker (AL outfielder) and J.T. Realmuto (NL catcher) received their Gold Glove Awards.

Prior to Game 3 of the #WorldSeries in Philadelphia, shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Kyle Tucker

of the @astros, and catcher J.T. Realmuto of the @Phillies received their 2022 @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Awards. pic.twitter.com/kww4vTi4Xx — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) November 1, 2022

Pregame fashion

Game 3 lineups and pitchers

Starters: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 47.2 IP, 2.27 ERA, 50 K) vs. Ranger Suarez (10-7, 155.1 IP, 3.65 ERA, 129 K)

Houston Astros

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B (.300 AVG, 28 HR, .921 OPS)

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS (.253 AVG, 22 HR, .715 OPS)

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) LF (.306 AVG, 37 HR, 1.019 OPS)

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B (.259 AVG, 23 HR, .820 OPS)

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF (.257 AVG, 30 HR, .808 OPS)

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B (.242 AVG, 8 HR, .647 OPS)

7. David Hensley (R) DH (.345 AVG, 1 HR, 1.027 OPS)

8. Chas McCormick (R) CF (.245 AVG, 14 HR, .738 OPS)

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C (.186 AVG, 15 HR, .600 OPS)

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF (.218 AVG, 46 HR, .827 OPS)

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B (.246 AVG, 30 HR, .794 OPS)

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C (.276 HR, 22 HR, .820 OPS)

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH (.286 AVG, 18 HR, .877 OPS)

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF (.263 AVG, 13 HR, .694 OPS)

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B (.280 AVG, 13 HR, .713 OPS)

7. Bryson Stott (R) SS (.234 AVG, 10 HR, .653 OPS)

8. Jean Segura (R) 2B (.277 AVG, 10 HR, .723 OPS)

9. Brandon Marsh (R) CF (.245 AVG, 11 HR, .679 OPS)