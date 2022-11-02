The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a game in which they absolutely hammered the Houston Astros to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Philadelphia jumped on Lance McCullers Jr. and never let up in the 7-0 victory Tuesday night, mashing five home runs off him to tie a World Series record for most home runs off single pitcher in a Fall Classic. Next, Cristian Javier will try to quiet down Philly's monstrous bats in Game 4 on Wednesday night and prevent the Phillies from taking one step closer to one of the biggest upsets in World Series history.

Here are the best moments from Game 4.

Game 4 lineups and pitchers

Starters: Cristian Javier (11-9, 148.2 IP, 2.54 ERA, 194 K) vs. Aaron Nola (11-13, 205 IP, 3.25 ERA, 235 K)

Houston Astros

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B (.300 AVG, 28 HR, .921 OPS)

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS (.253 AVG, 22 HR, .715 OPS)

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH (.306 AVG, 37 HR, 1.019 OPS)

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B (.259 AVG, 23 HR, .820 OPS)

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF (.257 AVG, 30 HR, .808 OPS)

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B (.242 AVG, 8 HR, .647 OPS)

7. Christian Vasquez (R) C (.274 AVG, 9 HR, .714 OPS)

8. Aledmys Diaz (R) C (.243 AVG, 12 HR, .691 OPS)

9. Chas McCormick (R) CF (.245 AVG, 14 HR, .738 OPS)

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF (.218 AVG, 46 HR, .827 OPS)

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B (.246 AVG, 30 HR, .794 OPS)

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C (.276 HR, 22 HR, .820 OPS)

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH (.286 AVG, 18 HR, .877 OPS)

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF (.263 AVG, 13 HR, .694 OPS)

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B (.280 AVG, 13 HR, .713 OPS)

7. Bryson Stott (R) SS (.234 AVG, 10 HR, .653 OPS)

8. Jean Segura (R) 2B (.277 AVG, 10 HR, .723 OPS)

9. Brandon Marsh (R) CF (.245 AVG, 11 HR, .679 OPS)

Pregame fashion