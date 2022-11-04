Game 5 of the 2022 World Series goes down Thursday night with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros battling for a 3-2 series lead.

Houston's bullpen made history in Game 4, throwing the first combined no-hitter in MLB postseason history, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Astros pitcher Cristian Javier dominated the Phillies' lineup, throwing nine strikeouts in six innings. A relief effort from Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly finished things off. It was a significant contrast with Game 3, where the Phillies mashed five home runs off the Astros.

Thursday's contest is the final one in Philly before the series shifts back to Houston. Will the Astros head back home with the 3-2 advantage or will the Phillies rebound from a disappointing Game 4?

Here are the best moments and takeaways from Game 5:

Philadelphia is pulling out all the stops to bring good vibes to Citizens Bank Park.

Before Game 4, rapper Meek Mill performed "Dreams and Nightmare" on the field to hype up Phillies fan before exiting the field with the Phillie Phanatic on a 4-wheeler. Two Philadelphia icons pulling out all of the stops to cheer on the hometown team.

No word yet on whether the Phanatic will get a guest feature spot on Meek's next album. -- Joon Lee

Meek Mill and the Phillie Phanatic: the crossover I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/hPqLQtFxOQ — Joon Lee (@joonlee) November 4, 2022

