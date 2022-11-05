HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the World Series roster after suffering a knee injury in the team's Game 5 win on Thursday.

Gurriel, 32, hurt his right knee during a rundown in the seventh inning, forcing him to leave the game.

Catcher Korey Lee will replace Gurriel on the roster, allowing Christian Vazquez to be the designated hitter in Game 6 on Saturday night. Houston will carry three catchers for the final two games, giving them more lineup flexibility.

They've had little production from their designated hitters so far in the series.

Lee, 24, appeared in 12 games for Houston this season, going 4 for 25 at the plate. Gurriel was hitting .347 during the playoffs with two home runs before going down.

The Astros leads the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.