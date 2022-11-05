A series that's featured huge home runs, incredible defense and one combined no-hitter could all come to an end Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Texas to take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, on the heels of a Game 5 where Houston eked out a 3-2 win. The Astros will be without first basemen Yuli Gurriel for the remainder of the series after he suffered a knee injury during a rundown in the seventh inning of Thursday's matchup. How much will Houston feel Gurriel's absence tonight?

Here are the best moments from what could be the final game of the 2022 World Series.

Game 6 lineups and pitchers

Starters: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 153 IP, 2.82 ERA, 163 K) vs. Framber Valdez (17-6, 201.1 IP, 2.82 ERA, 194 K)

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF (.218 AVG, 46 HR, .827 OPS)

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B (.246 AVG, 30 HR, .794 OPS)

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C (.276 HR, 22 HR, .820 OPS)

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH (.286 AVG, 18 HR, .877 OPS)

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF (.263 AVG, 13 HR, .694 OPS)

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B (.280 AVG, 13 HR, .713 OPS)

7. Jean Segura (R) 2B (.277 AVG, 10 HR, .723 OPS)

8. Matt Vierling (R) CF (.246 AVG, 6 HR, .648 OPS)

9. Edmundo Sosa (R) SS (.227 AVG, 2 HR, .644 OPS)

Houston Astros

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B (.300 AVG, 28 HR, .921 OPS)

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS (.253 AVG, 22 HR, .715 OPS)

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) LF (.306 AVG, 37 HR, 1.019 OPS)

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B (.259 AVG, 23 HR, .820 OPS)

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF (.257 AVG, 30 HR, .808 OPS)

6. Christian Vazquezl (R) DH (.274 AVG, 9 HR, .714 OPS)

7. David Hensley (R) 1B (.239 AVG, 18 HR, .710 OPS)

8. Chas McCormick (R) CF (.245 AVG, 14 HR, .738 OPS)

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C (.186 AVG, 15 HR, .600 OPS)

Pregame fashion