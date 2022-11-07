Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won't need surgery to repair his broken left index finger, and he expects to be ready for the beginning of spring training.

Speaking with reporters a day after the Astros won the World Series with a 4-1 Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Bregman said he will embark on an eight-week recovery and that X-rays confirmed he will not need any procedures.

Bregman was injured sliding into second base in front of Phillies infielder Jean Segura in the eighth inning of Game 6.

"It's obviously the best-case scenario," Bregman said Sunday, adding that he was "extremely" pleased that surgery isn't a part of the process. "I look forward to training hard this offseason and getting back to spring training ready to roll."

The injury meant that the Astros would have been without their 28-year-old star infielder had there been a Game 7 on Sunday night.

"I can barely think because I got a broken finger," Bregman said during Saturday's postgame celebration. "It's a good thing we won."

Bregman hit .294 in the postseason, with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. He added six walks and finished with 51 at-bats.