The Chicago White Sox on Monday picked up the club option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson's contract for next season while declining second baseman Josh Harrison's option, making him a free agent.

Anderson, 29, will make $12.5 million in 2023 after hitting better than .300 (.301) for a fourth consecutive season. He played in only 79 games due to injuries, including a torn ligament in his hand, forcing him to miss the final six weeks of the season.

Harrison, 35, had a slow start to the season but performed better in the final months, compiling an OPS-plus of 94, just below league average.

The move means the White Sox are back in the market for a second baseman after signing Harrison last offseason. He'll get a $1.5 million buyout after the team declined the $5.5 million option.