        <
        >

          White Sox pick up Tim Anderson's 2023 option, decline Josh Harrison's

          2:39 PM ET
          • Jesse RogersESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Jesse joined ESPN Chicago in September 2009 and covers MLB for ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          The Chicago White Sox on Monday picked up the club option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson's contract for next season while declining second baseman Josh Harrison's option, making him a free agent.

          Anderson, 29, will make $12.5 million in 2023 after hitting better than .300 (.301) for a fourth consecutive season. He played in only 79 games due to injuries, including a torn ligament in his hand, forcing him to miss the final six weeks of the season.

          Harrison, 35, had a slow start to the season but performed better in the final months, compiling an OPS-plus of 94, just below league average.

          The move means the White Sox are back in the market for a second baseman after signing Harrison last offseason. He'll get a $1.5 million buyout after the team declined the $5.5 million option.