The Philadelphia Phillies picked up starting pitcher Aaron Nola's $16 million option on Monday night, making his contract worth $59 million over five years.

The exercising of Nola's team-friendly option was among the moves made by the National League champion Phillies on the heels of their World Series defeat to the Houston Astros in six games. They also declined the $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, 32, who gets a $1 million buyout.

Meanwhile, right-hander Zach Eflin declined his side of a mutual option and is now a free agent.

The Phillies have Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson and Noah Syndergaard among their free agents, most of whom have played their last game for the team.

Philadelphia is sure to be aggressive this winter and could spend that cash on free agents such as Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa. The Phillies were strikeout- and home run-heavy in the lineup and any one of those shortstops could bring contact to the batting order.

"This is going to be the same team next year with a couple of more pieces I'd imagine,'' said reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who had a postseason for the ages that saw him hit six homers and earn NLCS MVP honors. "[Team president] Dave Dombrowski is our guy. [Owner] John Middleton understands we want to win and he wants to win right now, too. I'd imagine that we're going to be the same team but with some more pieces to make us that much better.''

A total of 140 players have become free agents since the World Series ended and about 40 more are eligible.

