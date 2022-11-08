MLB free agency tracker: Keep up with all the latest moves as the offseason heats up

The 2022-23 MLB hot stove is heating up. Which teams will go all-in for a 2023 World Series push? Where will top free agents such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Correa sign? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing this offseason?
Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.
Key MLB offseason dates
Nov. 10: Free agency begins
Nov. 15: Deadline for teams to add minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from Rule 5 draft
Nov. 18: Non-tender deadline
Nov. 20: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer
Dec. 5-8: Winter meetings in San Diego
Dec. 7: Rule 5 draft
Jan. 13: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures
Jan. 30: Arbitration hearings begin
Feb. 24: 2023 spring training games begin
Notable MLB offseason transactions
Nov. 6
Edwin Diaz re-signs with Mets
Star closer Diaz, Mets agree to 5-year, $102 million deal