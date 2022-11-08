        <
          MLB free agency tracker: Keep up with all the latest moves as the offseason heats up

          The 2022-23 MLB hot stove is heating up. Which teams will go all-in for a 2023 World Series push? Where will top free agents such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Correa sign? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing this offseason?

          Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

          Key MLB offseason dates

          Nov. 10: Free agency begins

          Nov. 15: Deadline for teams to add minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from Rule 5 draft

          Nov. 18: Non-tender deadline

          Nov. 20: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer

          Dec. 5-8: Winter meetings in San Diego

          Dec. 7: Rule 5 draft

          Jan. 13: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures

          Jan. 30: Arbitration hearings begin

          Feb. 24: 2023 spring training games begin

          Notable MLB offseason transactions

          Nov. 6

          Edwin Diaz re-signs with Mets

          Star closer Diaz, Mets agree to 5-year, $102 million deal