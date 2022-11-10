LAS VEGAS -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will have his right elbow examined Monday to determine a course of action, according to the club's president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

It's possible surgery could be needed for the two-time National League MVP.

Harper, 30, suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament back in April, rendering him unable to play the field for the rest of the season.

Speaking at the general manager's meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dombrowski was asked if the injury and recovery time could impact Harper's start to the 2023 season.

"Not at this point," Dombrowski said. "It could be no surgery to Tommy John surgery. We'll just have to wait and see what the doctor says.

"Of course, the [course of action has] all sorts of ramifications for us. But we can't do anything until we find out what they are."

Harper was the Phillies' designated hitter throughout the majority of the season, including the playoffs where he shined. He hit .400 in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves and .500 in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres before slowing down in the World Series. He hit .200 as the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros.

"It did not bother his elbow to hit," Dombrowski said. "So, that's one good thing."

Harper also dealt with a thumb injury that landed him on the injured list this season, but it's the elbow that kept him from playing in the field. The type of surgery he potentially has will determine his recovery time.

"We want to move as quickly as we can on this," Dombrowski said.