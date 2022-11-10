Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization.

Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:

• New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge

• New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom

• Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner

• Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts

• Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

• San Francisco Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón

• Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo

• Mets right-hander Chris Bassitt

• Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras

• Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo

• Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson

• Texas Rangers left-hander Martín Perez

• Giants outfielder Joc Pederson

• Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi

Players have 10 days to decide whether to accept the offer. Teams that sign players who rejected the qualifying offer are penalized at least one draft choice.

The best players typically turn down the offer without any consequences. The qualifying offer has saddled enough free agents, however, that Anderson, Perez, Pederson and Eovaldi could consider accepting it. Teams also can use the qualifying offer in hopes of working out a longer-term deal before the 10-day window expires