The Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw reached agreement on a one-year deal Thursday, bringing the future Hall of Fame left-hander back to Los Angeles for a 16th season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Kershaw's deal is expected to be of similar value to the one-year, $17 million contract he signed shortly after the owners' lockout concluded in March. The Dodgers declined to extend Kershaw the $19.65 million qualifying offer earlier on Thursday, just like they did early last offseason, largely because they didn't want to pressure him into making a decision earlier than he might have wanted.

Kershaw, 34, continued to perform like one of the sport's best pitchers when healthy last season, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 126⅓ innings, striking out 137 batters and issuing only 23 walks while starting the All-Star Game from Dodger Stadium. But Kershaw also continued to battle health issues, serving two separate stints on the injured list because of discomfort in his lower back.