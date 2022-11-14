        <
        >

          Ty Cobb bat from rookie season sells for $1.075 million

          3:49 PM ET
          • Dan HajduckyESPN
            Close
              Hajducky is a reporter/researcher for ESPN. He has an MFA in creative writing from Fairfield University and played on the men's soccer teams at Fordham and Southern Connecticut State universities.
            Follow on Twitter

          The earliest known Ty Cobb bat sold for $1,074,544 on Sunday night, Grey Flannel Auctions announced.

          When Cobb first played for the Detroit Tigers as a rookie in 1905, he was 18. The specific branding on the bat -- a Hillerich & Bradsby C28 -- was used from 1900 to 1905. It received a PSA/DNA grade of a perfect 10, complete with a letter of authenticity.

          It isn't the most expensive bat ever sold at auction; that belongs to the Babe Ruth bat responsible for the first home run in the original Yankee Stadium, sold for $1.3 million at auction in 2004. It's not the most expensive Cobb bat, either; a bat Cobb used for seven seasons -- including his last professional season -- sold for $1.1 million in March 2021.

          However, Grey Flannel asserts that the Cobb bat is one of only five to have ever eclipsed the $1 million threshold. A bat Jackie Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game sold for $1.08 million earlier this year. In the same auction, another Cobb bat sold for $207,142.

          Cobb was known for rubbing tobacco juice on his bat to keep out moisture.