The Los Angeles Angels are in agreement to acquire third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

After three years with the New York Yankees, Urshela was traded along with Gary Sanchez to Minnesota before last season.

Urshela, 31, slashed .285/.338/.429 with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs while providing good defense at third base for the Twins.

Angels starting third baseman Anthony Rendon is locked up through 2026 but has struggled with injuries the past two seasons. Urshela has also shown an ability to play shortstop, which looks to be an area of need for the Angels heading into next year.

Hidalgo, 19, was 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA in 10 games last season in Single-A for the Inland Empire 66ers. He was the 22nd-ranked prospect in the Angels' system according to MLB.com.