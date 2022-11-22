The Phillies signed president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

With the extension, Dombrowski is signed through the 2027 season.

The Phillies advanced to the World Series this past season, Dombrowski's second with the franchise. The postseason appearance ended a 10-year drought for the Phillies, who qualified for a wild-card spot with an 87-75 record and enjoyed a surprising run to the World Series before falling to the Astros in six games.

Dombrowski made the pivotal decision to fire manager Joe Girardi with the team scuffling in June and replace him with bench coach Rob Thomson as interim manager. After the Phillies' postseason run, Thomson was signed to a two-year contract, removing the interim from his title.

Dombrowski, 66, has led four franchises (Phillies, Red Sox, Tigers, Marlins) to World Series appearances and helped to build championship teams for the Marlins (1997) and Red Sox (2018) as those teams' general manager.

"We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season," Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement announcing Dombrowski's extension. "His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal."

Dombrowski is the first president of baseball operations in the history of the Phillies, having joined the franchise in that role in December 2020.

"This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base," Dombrowski said in the statement Tuesday.

In Dombrowski's 33 years as a president or general manager, his teams have made the playoffs 10 times, winning seven division titles, five pennants and two World Series. In his past 11 seasons, his clubs have gone 982-768 (.561), with eight playoff appearances, three pennants and one World Series title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.