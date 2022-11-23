The Los Angeles Angels continued their busy start to the offseason Tuesday night, swinging a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

In return, Milwaukee received three pitchers back: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and lefty Adam Seminaris.

This marks the second straight offseason Renfroe has been traded. The Brewers acquired him last December as part of the Jackie Bradley Jr. deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Renfroe, 30, went on to hit 29 home runs for Milwaukee to go with a .255 average and 72 RBIs. The previous season in Boston, he slugged 31 home runs.

Los Angeles, whose postseason drought extends to 2014, acquired veteran infielder Gio Urshela in a trade with the Minnesota Twins and signed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson earlier this month.