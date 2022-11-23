Justin Verlander says winning the World Series was the perfect ending to his first season back from Tommy John surgery. (1:12)

NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.

The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards, the commissioner's office said Wednesday. The amount of the winner's share topped the previous mark of $438,902 for Houston in 2017, and the pool topped last year's prior high of $90.47 million.

A full share for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

• San Diego Padres, $152,709

• New York Yankees, $145,820

• Cleveland Guardians, $45,795

• Atlanta Braves, $44,878

• Seattle Mariners, $42,221

• Los Angeles Dodgers, $36,148

• St. Louis Cardinals, $10,351

• Toronto Blue Jays, $10,007

• New York Mets, $9,480

• Tampa Bay Rays, $8,387

The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each wild-card series, the first three games of each division series and the first four games of each league championship series and the World Series.