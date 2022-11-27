CHICAGO -- Free-agent pitcher Mike Clevinger is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a contract for the 2023 season, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Clevinger, 31, was 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA last year pitching for the San Diego Padres. He also threw 2 2/3 innings in the playoffs, giving up seven earned runs but was dealing with a knee issue towards the end of the season. He missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The right hander fits into the middle to back end of the White Sox rotation as veteran Johnny Cueto isn't likely to return to the team. The Sox already employ righty starters Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito.

Clevinger is a six-year veteran with a career 51-30 mark and 3.39 ERA. His best seasons came between 2017-2019 with Cleveland where he won 38 games in that time frame.

The agreement is pending a physical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.