SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027.

The 50-year-old Clark -- who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks -- helped broker the players' current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.

The MLBPA confirmed Clark's extension on Tuesday.

The five-year extension means Clark is in position to lead the players through their next deal, too. The current contract is set to expire after the 2026 season.

Clark has had a busy last few years, helping guide the players through the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He also helped the union add thousands of more players after the minor leagues voted to join the MLBPA earlier this year.