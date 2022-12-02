The Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million deal with right-handed reliever Chris Martin, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

The contract is pending a physical, sources said.

Martin, 36, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a midseason trade with the Cubs. He closed the season strong for L.A., going 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA across 24⅔ innings.

Entering his eighth season in the majors, Martin is 9-16 for his career with a 3.84 ERA and nine saves.