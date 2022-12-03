The Baltimore Orioles have reached an agreement on a one-year contract with right-handed starter Kyle Gibson, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

The deal is pending a physical, sources said.

Gibson had spent the past 1½ seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, who had acquired him in a trade deadline move from the Texas Rangers in July 2021.

In Philadelphia, Gibson was 14-14 in 43 appearances (42 starts) with a 5.06 ERA. He made two scoreless relief appearances in this year's playoffs as the Phillies reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The 35-year-old Gibson made his first All-Star appearance in 2021 prior to the Rangers-Phillies trade. He has an 89-91 record and a 4.52 ERA in 10 major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Rangers and Phillies.