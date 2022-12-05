The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract worth $20 million, the team announced Monday.

Kershaw, 34, continued to perform like one of the sport's best pitchers when healthy last season, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 126⅓ innings, striking out 137 batters and issuing only 23 walks while starting the All-Star Game from Dodger Stadium.

But Kershaw also continued to battle health issues, serving two stints on the injured list because of discomfort in his lower back.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is widely expected to go year to year at this point in his career, but he had basically decided on returning for the 2023 season down the stretch.

The Dodgers began the offseason looking to replenish their rotation but now have four starting pitchers locked in for next year, with Kershaw joining Julio Urias, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Tyler Anderson, who broke out as an All-Star last season, won't be returning after signing a three-year, $39 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this offseason.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.