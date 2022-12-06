Right-hander Tommy Kahnle and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a two-year, $11.5 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kahnle pitched for the Yankees for four seasons (2017-20) and underwent Tommy John surgery in August of his most recent season with the team. A hard-throwing reliever, Kahnle struck out 88 in 61⅓ innings and walked 20 while posting a 3.67 ERA in 2019, his last full season with the Yankees.

He signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2020 season but didn't return from his elbow surgery until this past season, when he had a 2.84 ERA and a save in 12⅔ innings.

Kahnle, 33, is 9-9 with five saves and a 3.78 ERA in 298 appearances over eight major league seasons.