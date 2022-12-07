Left-hander Jose Quintana and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $26 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Quintana will slide into the Mets' rotation behind co-aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

The Mets have already lost two members of their rotation in free agency, as Jacob deGrom agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers and Taijuan Walker reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies. Chris Bassitt, another member of the 2022 rotation, is still a free agent.

Quintana, 33, went 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 32 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, who acquired him at the trade deadline.

He is 89-87 with a 3.75 ERA over 315 appearances (289 starts) in 11 seasons.