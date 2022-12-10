Veteran center fielder Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, according to reports.

Kiermaier, 32, a three-time Gold Glove winner with the Tampa Bay Rays, joins a new-look outfield that lost right fielder Teoscar Hernandez in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last month.

Utilized in several spots in the lineup, including the No. 9 slot where he was asked to turn over the lineup, Kiermaier headed into free agency after Tampa Bay declined his $13 million option.

He has had injury issues in his career, and in August, he underwent labrum surgery. In limited action, Kiermaier hit .228 for the Rays last season, finishing with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He is a career .248 hitter with 82 homers and 316 RBIs. But he has stolen 112 bases in nine seasons, and his speed will be an asset on the bases and the outfield.

The Blue Jays finished second in the American League East last season with a 92-70 mark, six games ahead of the Rays. Toronto advanced to the postseason, where it lost to the Mariners.

Kiermaier was selected in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Rays, and made his major league debut on Sept. 30, 2013. His new deal is pending a physical.