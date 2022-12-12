The Atlanta Braves acquired star catcher Sean Murphy in a three-way trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers that saw at least eight players switch teams, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN on Monday.

Murphy, 28, was among the most prized players on the trade market this offseason, and Atlanta -- which dealt young catcher William Contreras to Milwaukee and still has veteran Travis d'Arnaud -- pounced to get him.

In addition to moving Contreras, the Braves are sending left-handed starter Kyle Muller, right-handed starter Freddy Tarnok and veteran catcher Manny Piña to the A's. Also going to Milwaukee are right-handed reliever Joel Payamps (from Oakland) and right-handed reliever Justin Yeager.

The A's, who have made a habit of acquiring young pitchers and watching them blossom in their rotation, get two big league-ready arms in Muller and Tarnok, both of whom pitched for the Braves last season.

Atlanta's pitching depth helped land Murphy, who hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and played Gold Glove-caliber defense last season. Murphy, who has three years until he gets to free agency, will reach arbitration for the first time this season and was moved in part because of the emergence of catcher Shea Langeliers, whom Oakland acquired earlier this year in the Matt Olson trade.