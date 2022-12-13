Right-hander Ross Stripling and San Francisco are in agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN, enriching a Giants rotation with another free agent acquisition.

On the heels of signing left-hander Sean Manaea to the same deal, the Giants locked up Stripling, a 33-year-old coming off a career-best season in Toronto. Working mostly as a starter, Stripling (10-4) put up a 3.01 ERA over 134.1 innings, striking out 111 and walking just 20.

San Francisco is building a rotation with significant depth a year after signing Alex Cobb, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood to multiyear free agent deals. Atop their rotation is 26-year-old ace Logan Webb, and they also return Jakob Junis and Sean Hjelle, who was a starter in the minor leagues but worked in long relief in the big leagues.

The Giants' pursuit of the best player on the free agent market, Aaron Judge, came up short, but they remain a potential landing spot for the best remaining player -- shortstop Carlos Correa -- as they transition from their championship core of the early 2010s to a new era led by president Farhan Zaidi.

Stripling fits the Giants' archetype. While his fastball isn't overwhelming, it's effective, and his command of it helps his changeup and slider -- his two best secondary pitches -- play up. In addition to his walk rate being elite, hitters consistently chased his pitches out of the zone last season.

He could be in line for regression with home runs after his rate last year was halved despite playing in the home run-friendly Rogers Centre, but Oracle Park is among the friendliest stadiums for pitchers, and his expected metrics aligned closely with his ERA.

Stripling, who was famously yanked from a no-hitter as a rookie to protect his arm, reaches free agency after spending his first 4½ seasons with the Dodgers and the last 2½ in Toronto. Since debuting in 2016, he is 38-38 with a 3.78 ERA in 672 innings and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.91-to-1, which ranks 29th of the 137 pitchers with at least 500 innings in that time span.