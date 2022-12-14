KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay.

The deal is for $3 million guaranteed, with an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts. He twice was on the injured list with groin tightness and a strained oblique.

Editor's Picks Let's find the best fits for top remaining MLB free agents Kiley McDaniel

MLB free agency tracker: Keep up with all the latest offseason moves ESPN

MLB free agency grades: Blue Jays add one of this winter's top free agent starters Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield 2 Related

Yarbrough was 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games, including 59 starts, for the Rays. He was 16-6 as a rookie in 2018. He was 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in eight postseason games.

Yarbrough played college ball at Old Dominion, where new Royals manager Matt Quatraro and Kansas City infielder Vinnie Pasquantino also went to school.

The Royals designated right-hander Wyatt Mills for assignment.

The 27-year-old Mills was a combined 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games with Kansas City and Seattle. He was traded from the Mariners to the Royals in late June in the deal for Carlos Santana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.