Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN.

The deal gives the Giants their franchise player in Correa, who turned down $160 million from Houston last year, got $35.1 million in his year in Minnesota and now gets the most money ever for an infielder.

It's the fourth-largest contract by total value in MLB history, trailing just Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge's $360 million with the New York Yankees. The 13 years matches the longest contract ever for a free agent, tying Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The free agent path of Correa, 28, was far less circuitous than last year, when he entered the market in hopes of landing a $300 million-plus deal but wound up signing a shorter-term contract with the Minnesota Twins that included an opt-out after the first season. This winter, Correa found a market that lavished $300 million on Trea Turner and $280 million on Xander Bogaerts far more to his liking and wound up with the second-biggest deal behind Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees.

In his one season with the Twins, Correa looked like his vintage self, hitting .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games. While he didn't match his Platinum Glove-winning 2021, Correa is regarded among the game's best defensive shortstops and posted his fourth season with five-plus Wins Above Replacement.