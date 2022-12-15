Right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $2.8 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Boxberger remains in the National League Central after spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, who declined their $3 million 2023 team option on the reliever last month and paid a $750,000 buyout.

The 34-year-old Boxberger went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings last season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64⅔ innings for the Brewers in 2021.

He made 70 appearances in 2022 and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.

Boxberger is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 484 career appearances with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins and Brewers.

