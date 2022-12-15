The Baltimore Orioles have reached a one-year, $8 million deal with free agent second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, it was announced Thursday.

Frazier struggled to a .238 batting average with the Seattle Mariners in 2022 but set career highs in games played (156) and stolen bases (11).

He's versatile in the field, having played at five positions, including 124 games at second base. In addition to that and shortstop, he also saw time at all three outfield positions.

Frazier made $8 million with the Mariners last season after winning his arbitration case. He was a first-time All-Star selection while with Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021, when he batted .305 with 43 RBIs.

He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.

The Orioles have had a pretty quiet offseason, but they did add right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Frazier, 31, gives the Orioles yet another versatile player in the infield. Ramon Urias played every infield position except first base last season, and so did top prospect Gunnar Henderson after he was called up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.