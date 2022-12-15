The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to multiple reports.

Lorenzen reportedly will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched.

Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.

Thirty-year-old Lorenzen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds. Lorenzen started in every game he pitched last year.

The Tigers agreed with left-hander Matthew Boyd on Wednesday, bringing him back to the team with a $10 million, one-year contract.

