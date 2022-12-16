The New York Yankees and free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon have agreed on a six-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The agreement was first reported by New York Post.

Rodon set a career high for wins with the San Francisco Giants in 2022 in going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and made his second All-Star team. His 31 starts and 178 innings were a career high, and followed a 2021 season in which he went 13-5 with a career-best 2.37 ERA for the Chicago White Sox.

Rodon was the best starting pitcher remaining on the market, and the Yankees add to a rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and a slew of other rotation options. Between Rodon and Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the Yankees earlier this month, the team has guaranteed $522 million in contracts this offseason.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the deal is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever given a pitcher in total value, only exceeded by Cole's $324 million deal in 2019. Rodon gets $1 million more than C.C. Sabathia's $161 million deal with the Yankees in 2008.

The 30-year old Rodon, who was the third overall selection in the 2014 first-year player draft out of NC State, has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA and 947 strikeouts in 152 games.