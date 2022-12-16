Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract worth $11 million, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

This is poised to be a make-or-break season for Gallo, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in August following an unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees. He was acquired from the Texas Rangers on July 29, 2021, and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats.

He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium, lost playing time to Matt Carpenter in the weeks preceding the trade, and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City.

With the Dodgers, Gallo batted .162 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 44 games.

A two-time All-Star, Gallo put up 4.7 wins above replacement in 2021. Still only 29, he is a career .199 hitter with 177 home runs and 386 RBIs.