The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

The deal is for seven years and $177 million and includes a full no-trade clause, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Swanson, 28, won his first gold glove in 2022 while compiling a .776 OPS playing in all 162 regular-season games. After hitting a career-high 27 home runs in 2021, he followed with 25 homers last season while driving in 96.

Swanson's career OBP, however, is just .321 as he walked just 49 times while striking out a career-high 182 times in 2022.

He'll take over shortstop for the Cubs while Nico Hoerner moves back to second base, where he was a gold glove finalist in 2020.

Swanson almost immediately becomes the face of his new franchise, as he's one of the few Cubs players -- along with fellow newcomer Cody Bellinger -- with championship experience. Swanson won a title with the Braves in 2021.

Chicago is in the midst of a quick retool after breaking up its World Series squad from 2016. A team of young players and devoid of stars, the Cubs went 39-31 in the second half of last season, providing some hope for the future. Swanson will be a key part of helping the Cubs get back to the playoffs after making it in five of six seasons last decade.

Swanson was the first overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 before being traded to the Braves the following season. He's a career .255 hitter in seven seasons, but his offensive production, along with his stellar defense over the past three years, helped earn him his new contract.