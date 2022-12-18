The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran catcher Austin Hedges agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The deal, which is pending a physical, was first reported by The New York Post.

The 30-year-old Hedges played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBI in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.

Hedges was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 amateur draft. He set career highs with 18 homers and 55 RBI in 120 games for the Padres in 2017.

He is a .189 hitter with 66 homers and 207 RBI in 605 career games for San Diego and Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.