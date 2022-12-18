The Chicago Cubs are closing in on an agreement with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN on Sunday.

Smyly, 33, made 22 starts last season for Chicago, pitching well in the second half after dealing with an oblique strain in late May. For the season, he was 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA, which included a 0.90 ERA over five stellar starts in August.

The nine-year veteran will rejoin a rotation that includes Marcus Stroman, newcomer Jameson Taillon and youngster Justin Steele. The Cubs also have Keegan Thompson and Adrian Sampson available to start along with holdover Kyle Hendricks, who is recovering from a shoulder ailment.

Smyly, a second-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in 2010, has played for seven teams in his career, including five since 2019. The Cubs had him in the organization in 2018 when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he never pitched for them in the big leagues until last season.

The move is the latest in a series of deals by the Cubs, which include Taillon, shortstop Dansby Swanson and center fielder Cody Bellinger. The Cubs finished third in the National League Central last season at 74-88.

Smyly is 53-47 in his career with a 4.10 ERA in 239 games (156 starts).