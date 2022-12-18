Free agent outfielder Michael Brantley is returning to the Houston Astros on a one-year, $12 million deal with a chance to make $4 million more in incentives, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Sunday.

Brantley, 35, joined the Astros in 2019 and has been an instrumental part of their recent playoff runs both on the field and in the locker room. A right shoulder injury shortened his 2022 season; he played in only 64 games while missing the playoffs and underwent an arthroscopic labral repair in August.

Brantley was effective while in the lineup last season, posting a .785 OPS with five home runs before getting hurt. He is a career .298 hitter in 14 seasons with an OPS just under .800.

He split his time between left field and designated hitter for Houston in 2022 and is likely to do the same next season. The team also added first baseman Jose Abreu, who could see some time at DH as well.

Brantley will be part of a core of players attempting to repeat as World Series champions in 2023, though he could only cheer his team on this past fall because of his ailing shoulder.

FanSided first reported Sunday's agreement.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.