The Phillies introduce Trea Turner after he signed an 11-year, $300 million contract in free agency. (0:40)

BRISTOL, Conn. -- National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30.

ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the first month of the season Monday, also picking San Diego at Atlanta on April 9, Texas at Houston on April 16 and the New York Mets at San Francisco on April 23.

The network also selected Philadelphia at Atlanta on May 28. The New York Yankees -- featuring American League MVP Aaron Judge, fresh off his historic 62-homer campaign -- will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 4 and the Red Sox in Boston on June 18.

2023 will mark the 34th consecutive season of "Sunday Night Baseball" with the exclusive broadcast of 25 games. Karl Ravech will serve as the voice of "Sunday Night Baseball" for the second consecutive season and will be joined by five-time World Series champion David Cone and veteran player and coach Eduardo Perez. The trio will once again be joined by senior MLB insider Buster Olney, who enters his 13th season as SNB reporter.

"Sunday Night Baseball" airs at 7 p.m. ET throughout the season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.