The San Diego Padres are in agreement with free agent Matt Carpenter on 1-year contract for the 2023 season which includes a player option for 2024, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Carpenter, 37, revitalized his career in 2022 after hitting 15 home runs in 47 games for the New York Yankees before going down with a broken left foot in early August. He missed the rest of the season and the playoffs due to the injury.

The 12-year veteran played most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing with the Yankees last season after the Texas Rangers let him go in May. He found his hitting stroke in July when he hit nine home runs while batting .356, helping the Yankees to a huge division lead and then AL East title.

Carpenter could be used as a super utility player for the Padres as he's likely to see time at first and second base as well as left field.

He's a career .263 hitter with an .825 OPS. The Athletic was first to report the agreement.