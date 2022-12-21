Hal Steinbrenner names Aaron Judge captain of the New York Yankees at his signing news conference. (2:24)

NEW YORK - There is a new captain in pinstripes.

The Yankees announced Aaron Judge as the new captain of the team on Wednesday in a press conference announcing his new nine-year, $360 million contract. Judge becomes the 16th captain in team history, the first since Derek Jeter, who held the title from 2003 through 2014.

"This is an incredible honor that I don't take lightly," said the 30-year-old slugger.

All Rise For The Captain Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason to return to the New York Yankees, officially became the 16th captain in the long history of the team on Wednesday. Captain Years Clark Griffith 1903-05 Norman Elberfeld 1906-08 Willie Keeler 1909 Hal Chase 1910-11 Frank Chance 1913* Rollie Zeider 1913* Roger Peckinpaugh 1914-21 Babe Ruth 1922 Lou Gehrig 1935-39 Thurman Munson 1976-79 Graig Nettles 1982-84 Willie Randolph 1986-88 Ron Guidry 1986-89 Don Mattingly 1991-95 Derek Jeter 2003-14 Aaron Judge 2023- * Changed captains at midseason

"It's difficult to imagine the Yankees without Aaron," said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Judge signed the largest deal in Yankees history after a record-breaking 62 home run season in 2022. Despite receiving competitive offers from the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, he ultimately decided to return to the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2013 draft.

"It's a rare position to sign draft and develop a player throughout their entire career," Cashman said. "We're proud to reintroduce Aaron Judge today."

Among the notable guests at the press conference: owner Hal Steinbrenner, COO Lonn Trust, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, Judge's wife Samantha, Jeter and Judge's agent Page Odle. Willie Randolph - who was co-captain of the Yankees from 1986 through 1988 - also attended the press conference to congratulate Judge.