NEW YORK - There is a new captain in pinstripes.
The Yankees announced Aaron Judge as the new captain of the team on Wednesday in a press conference announcing his new nine-year, $360 million contract. Judge becomes the 16th captain in team history, the first since Derek Jeter, who held the title from 2003 through 2014.
"This is an incredible honor that I don't take lightly," said the 30-year-old slugger.
"It's difficult to imagine the Yankees without Aaron," said Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.
Judge signed the largest deal in Yankees history after a record-breaking 62 home run season in 2022. Despite receiving competitive offers from the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, he ultimately decided to return to the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2013 draft.
"It's a rare position to sign draft and develop a player throughout their entire career," Cashman said. "We're proud to reintroduce Aaron Judge today."
Among the notable guests at the press conference: owner Hal Steinbrenner, COO Lonn Trust, general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone, Judge's wife Samantha, Jeter and Judge's agent Page Odle. Willie Randolph - who was co-captain of the Yankees from 1986 through 1988 - also attended the press conference to congratulate Judge.