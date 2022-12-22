Outfielder Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

The deal, which includes a mutual option for 2024, could reach $9.5 million this season based on playing time or if he's traded, sources told ESPN.

The 31-year-old Myers became a free agent after the San Diego Padres declined a $20 million option for the 2023 season.

Myers, who hit .261 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 77 games last season, was given a $1 buyout by the Padres to complete his $83 million, six-year contract.

In 10 seasons -- eight with the Padres and two with Tampa Bay -- Myers has a career .254 batting average with 153 home runs and 521 RBIs. He was AL Rookie of the Year in 2013 and earned his only All-Star selection in 2016.