The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again Thursday, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The two-year deal is for $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024 as well as the potential to earn an additional $3 million in incentives, the source confirmed to ESPN and as reported by multiple media outlets.

Barnhart, who turns 32 on Jan. 7, is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency.

Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

The addition of Barnhart comes one day after the Cubs finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove this year. The team also added Gold Glove-winning center fielder Cody Bellinger on a $17.5 million, one-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.