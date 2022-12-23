The San Francisco Giants are signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The contract includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, the sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Conforto is joining the Giants after missing the 2022 season following April shoulder surgery. He had become a free agent last offseason after declining an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the New York Mets.

The deal, struck between the Giants and agent Scott Boras, comes after another of Boras' high-profile clients, Carlos Correa, flipped to sign a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets. A previous 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants fell apart earlier this week after Boras told the New York Post there was a "difference of opinion" concerning Correa's physical.

Conforto, 29, played his first seven seasons in New York, where he was a .255 hitter with 132 home runs, 396 RBIs and an .824 OPS. He made his first and only All-Star team in 2017.

He had been injured while training in January before deciding to undergo surgery.

USA Today first reported on the Giants' deal with Conforto.

