The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a deal to acquire outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

Varsho, a good fit for the Blue Jays' lineup as a left-handed hitter, has power and versatility, as he has also played at catcher during his three seasons with the Diamondbacks.

He hit .235 with 27 homers and 74 RBIs in his first full major league season after being optioned twice to Triple-A Reno in 2021.

Moreno is a consensus top 10 prospect in all of baseball with elite bat-to-ball prowess and an enormous arm behind the plate.

Gurriel hit .291 with five home runs and 52 RBIs while serving as the left fielder and designated hitter in 121 games for the Blue Jays last season.